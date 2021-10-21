Louisiana Tech University’s innovation enterprise is receiving 1.5 million dollars as a part of the “Build to Scale” venture challenge

RUSTON,La(KTVE/KARD)–Louisiana Tech’s innovation enterprises focuses on economic growth and connects business owners with university resources. C.O.O of “VSMERLOT” Tom Bowman says he moved his company to Ruston from Austin Texas due to the enterprise and that the program is benefiting both students and small business.



Tom Bowman “We found out about Tech and their enterprise program and started working with Dave Norris, Kathy White, the whole team up here, and they have been amazing. Our transition in moving to Ruston, the whole team has helped us setup our office space, envision our expansion plans, setup meetings with our students that will be potential interns and connecting us with local businesses to interface with additional resources.”



Louisiana Tech University’s chief innovation officer Dave Norris says the funding for the enterprise will continue to help business owners in the area.

Dave Norris “We know that the investment that the economic development administration has made in us is going to allow us to expand our team and the expertise that we have to provide to entrepreneurs and business in the region.”

