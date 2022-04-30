RUSTON,LA (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday April 30th students attending Louisiana Tech University walked to bring awareness to suicide prevention. Students also raised over ten thousand dollars for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Louisiana tech student Gracie Reichman says she believes the out of the darkness walk will shine a light on suicide prevention in her community.

Gracie Reichman, “I think it forms a sense of community not only for Tech Students, but for the Ruston community seeing what we’re doing here at the Louisiana Tech Counseling Center and how we’re incorporating it into the betterment of our community, i think that’s what’s going to be one of the great aspects of this walk and how it grows to come in the future.”



Students say they plan to make the out of the darkness walk a yearly event.