RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – The Conference USA baseball Championship is coming back to Ruston as Louisiana Tech is set to host the event in 2024 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The five-day tournament will take place May 22-26, 2024, in the 2,000-plus seat Love Shack, which hosted the event in 2021.

The tournament will feature the eight league teams in a double-elimination format with the championship game being played on Sunday, May 26.

It’ll be a new look conference next season as Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State will all be added.