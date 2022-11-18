RUSTON, La. (KTVE/ KARD) — Dual doctoral and masters engineering student Omar Shahrear Apu came to Louisiana Tech University for one reason…to study solutions to coastal erosion.

As a young engineer in Bangladesh, Apu felt a sense of urgency to develop tools and methods to restore coastal areas. Omar has spent the last three years working on projects to help the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) shore up the state’s coastline.

I chose this university because it matched my interest. I am from Bangladesh it is one of the most climate effected countries in the world and Louisiana is the same. Omar Shahrear Apu, doctoral and masters engineering student, Louisiana Tech University.

One of Omar’s roles in the CPRA’s Project to create artificial marsh islands to restore land mass along the Louisiana coast. Omar has helped develop a standard test method for dredged soil settlement analysis using 3d-printer technology.

I grew up in the coastal region, so I see how the destruction from when the cyclone came people died, ecologies collapsed, so it’s a very important thing to do. The thing is that you are just losing land, so you have to reverse the land and the land is in the coast. Omar Shahrear Apu, doctoral and masters engineering student, Louisiana Tech University.

He’s published four papers, attended two American Society of Civil Engineers Geo-Congress conferences, and completed 240 internship hours at the CPRA headquarters.

My goal is that Louisiana will become the same natural condition that Louisiana had 70 years ago. Omar Shahrear Apu, doctoral and masters engineering student, Louisiana Tech University.

Below is the link to a 3-minute video; that will give you a clear idea about the mission, vision, goal of the CPRA, and a look into Omar’s research.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/75578259?ref=fb-share&fbclid=IwAR1hrMu0N2880JAxmNX2J8eZOHLNnNw7E7r1DLcovlJRQqaxbO1qKLek2eQ