RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Bulldog Code is a decade-long secret code that was constructed by architects as the newest addition to the Lambright Wellness Center on the campus of Louisiana Tech University.

A secret code and message lies within the walls of the Lambright Wellness Center. Louisiana Tech University President Dr. Les Guice urged followers on Facebook to solve the puzzle using their love of Louisiana Tech and their wits. Sarah Scarlato, a student lifeguard at Lambright, saw a code that was meant to be cracked.

I definitely did think it was a weird design but when Dr. Gueis posted the picture on Facebook and said decode this, I brought out my inner Charlies Angels and decoded it. Sarah Scarlato, Louisiana Tech University student

Sarah said she solved the secret code using only a pen and paper.

I had the picture that Dr. Gueis posted on his Facebook so I got home and I pulled that picture out. I got a notebook, I turned on golden girls, I got my little cup of ice water and went to town. Sarah Scarlato, Louisiana Tech University student

Now that the decade long secret has been cracked, the code will remain a secret until the time is right to reveal it.