Louisiana Tech introduces Covid vaccine incentive program

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)-Louisiana Tech announces “Get-Your-Shot-Win-Big” student vaccine incentive program
Students that have received the COVID-19 vaccine along with students that are willing to get vaccinated, will have the opportunity to win prizes such as paid tuition for a semester, apple watches, an I-Pad pro, and more. Prize winners will be announced on August 23rd. Students says the prizes for the program have them excited to get vaccinated.
Daniella Torres “I actually applied this morning. I read all of the things that were involved. I even read about the prizes that they’re giving away and I was like… I’m for sure signing up for this!”
Kelly Cole “I signed up today to get my incentives. So, hopefully, I’m getting that Apple Watch 6!
School starts September 9th for Louisiana Tech students.