RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Hoops fought a hard battle on the hardwood against North Texas on Thursday night. The Bulldogs dropped in the straight game in conference play. Mean Green escaped Ruston 72-62 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
Louisiana Tech hoops drop three in row after North Texas loss
February 24 2023 06:04 am
