Louisiana Tech falls to Southern Miss, 35-19, in home finale

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A powerful state senator says he’s so dissatisfied with the state transportation department’s handling of road and bridge money that he’s ready to “blow it up and start over.” Republican Senate Finance Chairman Bodi White slammed the agency’s performance at a budget hearing Friday, saying it moves too slowly to do projects.

White says he wants lawmakers to look at restructuring the department. Several lawmakers criticized the agency as too laden with bureaucracy and too politicized in the selection of projects. The department's deputy secretary defended the work as following federal and state guidelines and moving as quickly as possible.