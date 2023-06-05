RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana Tech athletics is about to be on the move, but before that, they take care of business at home.

Louisiana Tech athletics and the Louisiana Tech Athletic Club kicked off this year’s “Bulldog Blitz in Ruston, Monday evening.

NBC 10 and FOX 14 heard from various coaches and athletic director Dr. Eric Wood about the state of Louisiana Tech athletics.

“I love this. it kind of relaxes us, we’re out of uniform, we’re one of them and they can ask us anything and we can mingle with them. You take your guard down a little bit,” said Tech’s baseball coach Lane Burroughs.

“I think any chance we have as a staff, as an athletic department to get in front of our fans and to be here at the Heard house, the food park which is a place we frequent often. It’s great just to be out and just give everybody really an update on where we’re all at within our programs,” said Bulldog football coach Sonny Cumbie.

“Especially a community like Ruston because Ruston is us and we are Ruston. We love to connect with the people, connect with the ones that’s supporting us, see familiar faces, kind of give info on what we’re doing what’s going on. It’s part of the job,” said Louisiana Tech’s men’s basketball coach Talvin Hester.

“You live in a community like Ruston it’s important that you continue to build those relationships and branch out. I think this is the first time we’ve done the blitz here in Ruston, so that’s something that we’ve heard from year’s past of hey why don’t y’all do it here in Ruston? We always do the thing in the fall, fan fest where we get everybody back together. I think it’s important just to continue to engage and make sure we’re developing those relationships,” said Lady Techster’s basketball coach Brooke Stoehr.

“We’re looking forward to just getting this first one off the ground and hit Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Tyler, Houston, and Dallas. It’s important for us to bring this to our fanbase,” said Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Dr. Eric Wood.

The tour goes through June 22nd.