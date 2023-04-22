WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — College Football returns back on the gridiron in North Louisiana for their annual Spring Game. Louisiana Tech kick-offs their game on Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

All fans, students, and alumni can enjoy free admission to the game for a sneak peek of the new class of bulldogs.

La Tech host six home games on the 2023 schedule, with the season opener against the Panthers of FIU on Saturday, August 26.

Following the Bulldogs game just five minutes to exit-81 for an HBCU gridiron action at the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling State’s host annual Black and Gold Spring Game, the G-Men will hit the field with kick-off at 2 p.m. Admission to the game will be 10 dollars and can be purchased at the GSU Ticket Office located in front of the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling opens its 2023 campaign at Hampton University on Sept. 2nd at Red Bull Arena in Harrison N.J.