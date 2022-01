WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the State of Louisiana totaled 1,025,748 total positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are 2,183 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with 142 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has also reported a total of 15,195 COVID-19 related fatalities. For more information of the COVID-19 updates in the state, click here.