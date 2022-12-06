AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order.

According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7.

Authorities said Ducote was served a restraining order on Nov. 9 by deputies and was placed on administrative leave. He allegedly violated the order on Dec. 3 and was arrested.

Ducote, who has been a trooper since 2014, remains on leave until criminal and administrative investigations are completed, according to LSP.