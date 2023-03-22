WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Following multiple citizen complaints, the Louisiana State Police Troopers would like to make the public aware of a current phone scam. Scammers are fraudulently using the authority of the LSP in an effort to obtain information from potential victims.

The impersonators are reportedly contacting the phones of potential victims by using a call that gives the appearance of originating from a phone number belonging to the LSP. Complainants have stated that the caller is pretending to be law enforcement and attempts to get personal information from the victim over the phone during the call.

Louisiana State Troopers stress that citizens should never give unsolicited callers any personal information, and the LSP would never ask for any type of payment or monetary donation over the phone.

Citizens wishing or needing to report suspected fraudulent calls can contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting the LA-SAFE website at http://la-safe.org/ and clicking the “report suspicious activity” link.