WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas approaching, holiday travel will be taking place. Louisiana State Police is urging motorists to keep safety as a priority.

The hardest part of a trooper’s job is to deliver the horrific news that a loved one was killed in a motor vehicle crash. Please make sound judgments when behind the wheel. Drive sober, wear your seat belt, buckle your children properly, and avoid distractions. Just a few simple decisions could mean the difference between life and death. If you witness hazardous drivers, please call *LSP (*577) and report the vehicle to the nearest troop.

Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent