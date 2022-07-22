MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 28th and August 29th, the Louisiana State Police Troop F will be hosting an open house. The open house will take place at 1240 LA-594 in Monroe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The open house will allow visitors the opportunity to tour the facility, speak with recruiters, and learn more about what the Louisiana State Police has to offer.

Flyer courtesy of Louisiana State Police

If you have any questions about the open house or would like more information, contact M/T Javier Leija at (318)-557-5174 or email at javier.leija@la.gov.