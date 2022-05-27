LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Valencia “Judy” Pool. She is described by authorities as five-foot-seven, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. LPSO says she was wearing glasses, dark jeans, and a black shirt with the word “FLAWLESS.”

Pool’s family told the sheriff’s office that they are concerned for her safety, citing a “mental health issue.”



Courtesy of LPSO

LPSO says she was last seen walking behind the carwash across from John’s Wednesday morning. According to authorities, she was walking east down Cane Market.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.