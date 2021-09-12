Louisiana State Police confirm fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove

Update: Louisiana State Police on Sunday morning identified the victim as a 30-year-old Shreveport man. Click here for details.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police confirm they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting late Saturday night in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Louisiana State Police Tpr. Jonathan Odom said the suspect was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene but declined to provide additional details.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street. Initial dispatch records indicate it started as a loitering/trespassing call and remained as such as of 10:45 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., there were 22 Shreveport police units and four EMS units and Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith was just arriving on the scene. Crime scene tape blocked the intersection from all sides and what appears to be a body could be seen on the ground in front of Linwood Charter School.

The coroner arrived on the scene at about 9:20 p.m.

This is the same location where a rolling shootout started on August 22 that left two dead and one critically injured.

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting late Saturday night at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. (KTAL/KMSS Staff photo)

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.