OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM, Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 20 eastbound for following a vehicle too closely. After the vehicle came to a stop, troopers made contact with the driver, 23-year-old Garrett C. Kirkpatrick, and passenger, 21-year-old Michael A. Whitson, who were traveling from Irving, Tx. to North Carolina.

According to troopers, they smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from inside of the vehicle and searched the car. During the search, troopers discovered the following items:

124 pounds of marijuana inside of the trunk

5 pounds of THC edibles

5 pounds of THC pills

34 pounds of THC wax on the rear floorboard

Kirkpatrick and Whitson were advised of their Miranda Rights and were placed under arrest. They were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.