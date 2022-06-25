BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-The Louisiana State Police has a rich history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers. In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement were combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well-trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police. LSP will add to that history with the commencement of its 102nd Cadet Academy Class.

Cadet Class 102 is anticipated to start in mid-February of 2023. Over the 23-week academy, cadets will receive advanced State Police training in the areas of firearm proficiency, tactical driving, de-escalation techniques, advanced crash investigation, lawful use of force, implicit bias recognition, impaired driving detection, and effective communication and leadership skills to name a few.

All of which used to exemplify the LSP Core Values. Upon successful completion of the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will participate in a 10 to 16-week field-training program before beginning their careers of dedication, protection, and service to the citizens of Louisiana.

If you are ready to become one of Louisiana’s Finest, NOW IS THE TIME!

Applications can be downloaded at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov and submitted electronically to the Louisiana State Police Commission. The Cadet Class 102 application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process is October 17, 2022.

For additional questions and information, please contact LSP Recruiters at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov