Louisiana State Games Boxing Championship to be held at West Monroe Recreation Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Discover Monroe-West Monroe is set to host the Louisiana State Games Boxing Championship at the West Monroe Recreation Center on May 22-23.

Admission to the event is $10 for adults and $5.

Matches begin at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday and at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Louisiana State Games was created to encourage amateurism in sports, paying special attention to an improved quality of life. All winners from the Louisiana State Games programs are eligible to compete in the National Congress of State Games.

“The Louisiana State Games has two of its premier events this weekend, with one of them being boxing. We are so thankful for our sports coordinators organizing these events that bring over 300 athletes, family members, and spectators to Ouachita parish. As our local economy continues to rebound, the Louisiana State Games, sponsored by Discover Monroe-West Monroe, continues to lead the economic recovery charge with sports tourism travel.”



All weight and age will be governed per USA Boxing rules and regulations.

For more information contact Scott Bruscato at 318-387-5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org