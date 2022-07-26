BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 25, 2022, the Louisiana Special School District Board of Directors held a special meeting to discuss the investigation of Superintendent Ernest Garrett III. According to reports, a review of Garrett’s performance revealed several potential performance issues.

After an 8 to 0 vote by the SSD District Board, Garrett was relieved of his duties as Superintendent. Also, outside agencies may require further investigation due to the board’s review being limited.

The board motioned the Legal Counsel of the board, Chas Griffin, and Acting Superintendent, Katherine Granier, to report the findings of the investigation to the Office of State Inspector General, the Division of Administration, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, and the District Attorney.