WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association (LSA) swore in Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Cobb as its 77th president. According to a Facebook post, 64 Louisiana sheriffs were to elect a sheriff for the president position.
The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association held the ceremony at the Winnsboro Old Post Office Museum in Franklin Parish. Sheriff Cobb has served the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office for 30 years and as the sheriff since 2012.
He will lead the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association’s Executive Committee. It oversees the state’s 64 sheriffs and more than 14,000 deputies. Sheriff Cobb took the place of Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. He is the first Franklin Parish Sheriff to serve as the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association President.
It is an honor to be the Sheriff of Franklin Parish and it is an honor to be a Louisiana Sheriff. The office of the Sheriff, as established in the Louisiana Constitution, is different than that afforded to Sheriffs throughout the remainder of our country. The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association has and will continue to fight for the best interests of the constituents the Sheriffs serve in this great state. It is humbling to be selected to serve as President of the LSA by my peers and the responsibilities it entails is something that I will not take lightly.Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb