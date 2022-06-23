WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association (LSA) swore in Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Cobb as its 77th president. According to a Facebook post, 64 Louisiana sheriffs were to elect a sheriff for the president position.

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association held the ceremony at the Winnsboro Old Post Office Museum in Franklin Parish. Sheriff Cobb has served the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office for 30 years and as the sheriff since 2012.

He will lead the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association’s Executive Committee. It oversees the state’s 64 sheriffs and more than 14,000 deputies. Sheriff Cobb took the place of Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. He is the first Franklin Parish Sheriff to serve as the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association President.

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association swears in Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb Wednesday, June 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association swears in Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb Wednesday, June 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association swears in Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb Wednesday, June 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association swears in Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb Wednesday, June 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association swears in Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb Wednesday, June 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)