WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released the statistical report for early voting in the state. Viewers can see the early voting results for Northeast Louisiana in the table below.

Parish Votes Caldwell 940 Catahoula 997 Concordia 1,781 East Carroll 865 Franklin 2,009 Jackson 1,759 LaSalle 1,366 Lincoln 3,541 Madison 824 Morehouse 3,038 Ouachita 12,486 Richland 1,941 Tensas 637 Union 1,949 West Carroll 1,167 Winn 1,097 Total 36,397

Midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Be sure to tune in to KTVE/KARD on our website and on-air for election updates.