WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released the statistical report for early voting in the state. Viewers can see the early voting results for Northeast Louisiana in the table below.
|Parish
|Votes
|Caldwell
|940
|Catahoula
|997
|Concordia
|1,781
|East Carroll
|865
|Franklin
|2,009
|Jackson
|1,759
|LaSalle
|1,366
|Lincoln
|3,541
|Madison
|824
|Morehouse
|3,038
|Ouachita
|12,486
|Richland
|1,941
|Tensas
|637
|Union
|1,949
|West Carroll
|1,167
|Winn
|1,097
|Total
|36,397
Midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Be sure to tune in to KTVE/KARD on our website and on-air for election updates.