WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released the statistical report for early voting in the state. Viewers can see the early voting results for Northeast Louisiana in the table below.

ParishVotes
Caldwell940
Catahoula997
Concordia1,781
East Carroll865
Franklin2,009
Jackson1,759
LaSalle1,366
Lincoln3,541
Madison824
Morehouse3,038
Ouachita12,486
Richland1,941
Tensas637
Union1,949
West Carroll1,167
Winn1,097
Total36,397

Midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Be sure to tune in to KTVE/KARD on our website and on-air for election updates.