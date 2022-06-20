RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, June 20, Richland Parish School board shared how District Five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s 2022 energy-efficiency program grants would provide upgrades to some parish schools.

According to a Facebook post, the grants were for public institutions and included $121,565.

Schools identified for the grant proceeds included Delhi Elementary School and Delhi Middle School. Richland Parish School Board reported the grants would give Delhi Elementary $68,027 and Delhi Middle $53,538.

In 2020, the energy-efficient program grants awarded the board $219,876 that supported upgrades at Rayville Elementary School, Rayville Junior High School and Rayville High School.