Louisiana power outages top 1,000,000

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Hurricane Ida barreled past New Orleans late Sunday, more than 1,000,000 customers in Louisiana were without power as of 11:10 p.m. That number was expected to increase as we move into Monday morning.

Jefferson Parish has more than 211,000 customers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. New Orleans Parish has roughly 177,000 people in the dark. In Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, Lafourche, and Terrebonne Parishes, nearly every customer in the parish was without power.

Below are approximate outages for each of the hardest-hit parishes, as of 8 p.m.:

Ascension: 48,300

Assumption: 8,500

Lafourche: 37,200

Livingston: 37,000

St. Bernard: 18,800

St. James: 7,800

St. Mary: 5,400

St. Tammany: 94,300

Tangipahoa: 41,400

Entergy has the majority of outages with more than 837,000 across Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

Ida intensified so swiftly overnight that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents Sunday morning to stay indoors. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were being deployed in 14 Louisiana parishes for search and rescue efforts. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to electrical outages.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)