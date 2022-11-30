BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Holidays spent away from family can be challenging, especially for those who have loved ones in the military.

This is why a local non-profit is making sure soldiers overseas are included in this season’s Christmas celebrations.

Jim Bussolati is a Junior Vice Commander and he has a son in the military.

His son has been stationed in South Korea for more than two years, and this holiday season Bussolati is grateful for the opportunity to create a special care package for the beloved son who is overseas, but with him in spirit.

“He’s going to be very happy.” Bussolati said and then added, “This is great because we’re not going to get a chance to see him for Christmas. And we thought we might be able to, but that didn’t work out. So this helps a lot. I get to send him something.”

The nonprofit that’s making this possible is BR Soldier Outreach.

This year the charity has been working tirelessly to send more than 400 Christmas packages to soldiers, like Jim’s son overseas.

Christy Smith, BR Soldier Outreach’s founder, believes no soldier should feel alone during the holiday season.

Smith told BRProud’s Jessica Knox, “They can’t even get to their family, if they have a family. And this gives them a little bit of home. Sending that to them, especially with somebody who doesn’t even know them. I have people guys say, wow, somebody doesn’t even know me is sending me stuff.”

BR Soldier Outreach will ensure that each care package it sends contains a stocking full of goodies and a special message from someone in the community.

“We have kids who will draw Christmas cards or thank you cards for them,” Smith said.

BR Soldiers Outreach will continue to send Christmas packages until Christmas Day.

Click here to volunteer with BR Soldier Outreach or donate to assist its efforts.