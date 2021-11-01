Louisiana men jailed after Monroe Police found them asleep in their car and crack pipe in the passenger’s hand

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North 18th Street in reference to two individuals passed out in a Silver Mazda while at a flashing yellow traffic light. Upon arrival, officers identified the driver as 35-year-old Charles Bailey Hogue.

Officers observed a crack rock and a metal pipe between Hogue’s legs. After placing Hogue in handcuffs, they made contact with the passenger 31-year-old Elbert Haven Higgs. Higgs was asleep and holding a crack pipe on his upper right leg. He was awakened and placed under arrest.

Higgs and Hogue were transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. They were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernal.

