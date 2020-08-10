Louisiana mayor returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux announced today he has returned home after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

His entire statement is below:

After being hospitalized for COVID-19, I am happy to be home. I am following my doctor’s orders to quarantine at home for the next couple of weeks before returning physically to work at City Hall. I want to thank the doctors and nurses who provided me with excellent medical care, and, I ask for your continued prayers for them and for all who are fighting COVID-19. It is a hard-fought battle for even the healthiest among us, and I encourage you to wear a mask when out in public and keep a social distance of 6’.

My family and I are grateful for the prayers and support of the citizens of Crowley, and I am certain those prayers were heard and answered by the Good Lord up above.

Mayor Tim Monceaux