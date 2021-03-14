Louisiana man jailed for sending sexually explicit photos to young girls on social media

CADDO PARISH, La– A Caddo Parish man is in jail after being accused of sending nude photos of himself to young girls, as well as solicitating sexually explicit photos of minors.

Caddo Parish officials say 32-year-old Terry Lynn Cook, Jr., of Ringgold, was arrested Thursday, March 11, 2021 following an investigation by the CPSO Cyber Crimes and Juvenile divisions.

CPSO detectives say Cook is accused of using a woman’s social media account to have inappropriate conversations and send lewd images of himself to young girls.

He also allegedly used the same account to pose as the woman in order to receive sexually lewd images of minors.

According to KTAL, Cook was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles, two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, two counts of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and 52 counts of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image.

His bond is set at $18,000.