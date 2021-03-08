Louisiana man facing cruelty to juveniles charges after two toddlers found wandering a roadway

Tyler Wheat (Crowley Police Department)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Crowley man is at the center of a child desertion investigation after two toddlers were found wandering a roadway last month.

According to a report from the Crowley Police Department, on Feb. 26, police were called to the 400 block of E. Elm Street after a witness reported two unsupervised toddlers wandering in the street.

Officers picked up the children and provided them food while a report was filed.

Tyler Wheat faces two counts of child desertion. His bond was set at $7,500.

