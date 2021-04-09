Louisiana man arrested for Attempted Murder, Arson

UPDATE: Mamou, La. (KLFY) – A Mamou man is facing multiple charges following a series of crimes that began with allegedly setting a house on fire with a woman and three children inside.

James N. Rozas, 33, has been booked on four counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Simple Arson and one count of Violation of a Protective Order. Additional charges from other agencies are expected.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, April 9, Evangeline Fire District #1 responded to the 1100 block of J J Street in Mamou for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters learned a woman and her three children were in the home when Rozas entered to announce he had set the house and a vehicle on fire. The woman and her children, one an infant, were able to escape unharmed.

The SFM was then called to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

Upon arrival, deputies learned Rozas had fled the scene armed with a gun and wearing only a hoodie sweatshirt. The agency’s Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) was activated to locate the suspect while deputies investigated the fire.

Following an assessment of the scene, SFM investigators were able to confirm multiple areas of origin both inside of the home and in a vehicle parked outside of the home, deeming the fires intentionally set.

With the assistance of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Eunice City Marshal’s Office, Coushatta Tribal Police and Louisiana State Police, the FAT tracked Rozas from the scene to Kinder where he was taken into custody without incident. It was confirmed that Rozas had stolen three vehicles between leaving the scene and being apprehended.

At this time, Rozas’ bond is set at $915,000.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mamou, La. (KLFY) – An early morning fire damaged a mobile home in Evangeline Parish.





Witnesses tell News 10 they woke up to a loud noise.



When they looked outside they saw the trailer engulfed in flames and they could hear screams coming from that area.



The Mamou Police Chief told News 10 a mother and her three children lived in the mobile home, and were able to escape safely.



No other details were provided.



We will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.