Louisiana man arrested after transporting a minor out of state for sex

LAFAYETTE, La. (Press Release) – (1/10/20) United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Cory Shane Disotell, 48, of Port Barre, Louisiana, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to serve 262 months in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Disotell is required to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison. As a result of Disotell’s guilty plea on October 11, 2019, Judge Summerhays also ordered forfeiture of the Braztech S41118 .410 caliber shogun which was seized from Disotell at the time of his arrest in Durango, Colorado.

Disotell devised a plan to coerce a 15-year old Port Barre minor to leave school and run away with him. On March 28, 2019, the defendant traveled to the school where the minor was a student and convinced the child to leave with him.

He then transported her to Mississippi, and thereafter to Durango, Colorado, where he was apprehended after an extensive nationwide manhunt.

At the time of his arrest, the defendant admitted he took the child from Port Barre, Louisiana, to Mississippi, and ultimately to Durango, Colorado, engaging in sexual acts along the way.

The FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Port Barre Police Department, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, and Durango, Colorado Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Myers P. Namie prosecuted the case.

