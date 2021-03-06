Louisiana man accused of shooting two dogs, killing one

Lafourche Parish, La– A Larose man is being accused of shooting two dogs, with one of them dying from their injuries.

According to Lafourche police, 38-year-old Jason Breux is being charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and illegal use of weapons.

Police say that on February 28th, deputies responded to an incident that occurred near Ledet Lane.

Breux’s two pit bulls had become entangled and in an effort to untangle them, Breux began punching them. After they were separated, Breux got a gun and started shooting rounds at them.

One of the pit bulls died, while the other suffered graze wounds from the shots.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, Breux then took the body of the dead dog and threw it into Bayou Lafourche.

Sherrif Webre says the incident was reported several hours after it happened, and when police arrived, Breux was not at the scene.

Deputies found Breux on Thursday March 4th and he was taken into custody.

His bail is set at $255,000