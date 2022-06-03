WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Main Street is offering a Restoration Grant for business and building owners located in the Cotton Port Historic District. The grant awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 for interior or exterior building projects.

To be eligible for the grant the building must meet the following requirements:

The building must be located within the Cotton Port Historic District

The building must be at least 50-years-old

The building must be used for commercial purposes

Applications for the grant are due by Thursday, June 21, 2022, at 1 PM. For more information, contact West Monroe Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells at alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov.