WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Louisiana’s legislature enacted a ban on gender-affirming care for most minors Tuesday, overriding its Democratic governor who had vetoed the bill. The state House and Senate voted 76-23 and 28-11, succeeding in blocking Edwards’ move with the two-thirds majority in each chamber needed to overpower the governor.

In fact, when the governor vetoed it, I actually made a public comment that I think that if he had left that bill alone that the legislatures might not have gone back into a veto session. James Hartman, James Hartman & Associates LLC.

The law will bar those under 18 in Louisiana from receiving gender-affirming surgeries, puberty blocking medications and hormone treatments. The law will also punish health care professionals that provide them with the repeal of their license for a minimum of two years.

Gender affirming care as defined by the World Health Organization encompasses a range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical interventions designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity when it conflicts with the gender they were assigned at birth.

For example, if a 12-year-old wants to start transitioning and his or her parents agree to the administration of puberty blockers that has lifelong consequences. James Hartman, James Hartman & Associates LLC.

Louisiana now joins 19 other states that have banned gender affirming care for minors across the United States. The law will take effect January 1, 2024.