BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus spoke at the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday following the first day of the special session.

The special session was called by Governor John Bel Edwards on June 7 after the Middle District of Louisiana ruled that the congressional district maps violated the Voting Rights Act. The legislature must redraw the maps with two majority Black districts during the special session.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez released a joint statement days ahead of the first day of the special session calling the session a “waste of taxpayer money,” and called on the governor to cancel it.

On June 12, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the redistricting session would move forward, ordering that to redraw the map by June 20.

Two days later, Schexnayder and Page requested a federal judge for more time to draw congressional maps. They requested an extension to at least June 30. Requests will be heard on the morning of Thursday, June 16.

On Wednesday, June 15, Schexnayder released a statement at the beginning of the special session: