BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Lawmakers in Louisiana are gathering Wednesday, May 4 to consider a bill that would make abortion a crime.

HB813 proposes, among other things, to change current laws so that the word “person” includes a human being from the moment of fertilization and that the term, “unborn child” becomes defined as an individual human being from fertilization until birth.

The House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice convened Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to discuss multiple bills.

HB813 is fourth on the agenda.