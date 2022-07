RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, July 15, 2022, the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced they have added Ruston, La. as one of the newest destinations along the trail. The following cities are on the trail:

Shreveport-Bossier

Minden

Natchitoches

Alexandria-Pineville

Monroe-West Monroe

For more information, visit holidaytrailoflights.com.