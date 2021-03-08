Louisiana Highway Safety Commission: Check your vehicle for any safety recalls

03/08/21— In recognition of Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is encouraging every vehicle owner to make a quick, free check of their car or truck for any recalls that could impact the vehicle’s safety.



“More people are starting to make travel plans, so this is an opportune time to check on any vehicle recalls that have been issued by car manufacturers or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “It’s free and easy, and you can check the status of your vehicle from your smartphone.”



Go to nhtsa.gov/recalls and simply enter your Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN. The VIN is a 17-digit code unique to each vehicle. It is located at the bottom of the windshield, on the driver’s side. The VIN also is on the vehicle registration.



Checking for a recall only takes a few seconds on nhtsa.gov/recalls, and users can sign up to receive an email if any future recalls affect their car or truck.



If a vehicle is under a recall, the manufacturer, through the dealer, must fix the recall at no charge. Recalls are issued when a manufacturer or NHTSA determines that a vehicle creates a safety risk or does not meet minimum safety standards. NHTSA also issues recalls on child safety seats and vehicle equipment, such as tires.



Although all manufacturers must mail a notice to the owner if a vehicle is under recall, the notice may have been lost or not sent to the owner at all if the vehicle was purchased used. In 2020, NHTSA reported 886 safety recalls that affected 55 million vehicles and other equipment in the United States. However, about 25 percent of the vehicle recalls were not addressed.



“These recalls are for serious safety matters involving steering systems, brakes and other critical components,” Freeman said. “That is why it is important for each vehicle owner to take the initiative and check their car or truck for any recalls they may have missed.”