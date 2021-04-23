Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Tennis Championship to be held in Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The 2021 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Tennis Championship tournament will be held in Monroe this year. Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host the event April 26-30.

“We are excited to host the LHSAA State Tennis tournament in Monroe-West Monroe. We will welcome over 1,000 athletes, coaches, and parents to our community for a week of tennis. We look forward to showing off the Twin Cities” Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales said.

There is no cost to attend and games will be played at the following locations:

Forsythe Tennis Courts

Bayou Desiard Country Club Tennis Courts

University of Louisiana at Monroe’s Heard Tennis Stadium

Kathryn Waters, Neville High School tennis coach, will be the event’s match director.

Please contact Scott Bruscato at 318-384-5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org for more information.