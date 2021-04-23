Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Tennis Championship to be held in Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The 2021 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Tennis Championship tournament will be held in Monroe this year. Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host the event April 26-30.
“We are excited to host the LHSAA State Tennis tournament in Monroe-West Monroe. We will welcome over 1,000 athletes, coaches, and parents to our community for a week of tennis. We look forward to showing off the Twin Cities” Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales said.
There is no cost to attend and games will be played at the following locations:
- Forsythe Tennis Courts
- Bayou Desiard Country Club Tennis Courts
- University of Louisiana at Monroe’s Heard Tennis Stadium
Kathryn Waters, Neville High School tennis coach, will be the event’s match director.
Please contact Scott Bruscato at 318-384-5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org for more information.