Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards hold press conference on COVID-19 cases in the state.

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD) Today the governor is alarmed. He says there are nearly six thousand new cases of covid-19 in the state.



There are also nearly three thousand people who are hospitalized with the virus. In addition, there are sixty-seven new deaths. During the press conference. The governor says he’s still urging people to continue to wear their masks indoors. He also said the mandate is still in place until September first. Now as schools reopen Governor Edwards urges parents to protect their kids as they start the new school year.



John Bel Edwards Louisiana Governor “I had every expectation, three months ago of not having a mask mandate in place when school started. I was going to leave that up to school districts, but the facts changed. We went from having about 275 people in our hospitals to what now three thousand? We’ve had the highest case growth in the country for all of those weeks and now we’re number two. I guess it’s some relief, but if you look at that number nobody should feel better about that and so we have to keep our children safe.”



Governor Edwards plans to hold another press conference next week to address COVID-19 cases in the state. We’ll let you know what he says next week on air and online.





