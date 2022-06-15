WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana is one of 28 states across the U.S. that has a Good Samaritan Law.

It allows any person to break a car window to save a minor, a pet, or a companion. The law also offers protection to people who give reasonable assistance to those who are, or whom they believe to be injured, ill, in peril, or otherwise incapacitated.

Leanne Stuckey, owner of The Happy Hound Hotel in West Monroe, said your pet’s time spent in the heat is more dangerous than the temperature itself.

“Its not such a matter of how hot their temperature gets but how long it stays at that high temperature that causes the damage. You can use cool water to help cool them if you think they’re overheating,” Stuckey said.

Dogs experience heat differently than humans do, so remember to always take the necessary precautions, like keeping cold water with you at all times when traveling with your pets.