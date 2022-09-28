MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–With election season just around the corner the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development would like to remind candidates about Title 18-The Louisiana Election Code.

Revised Statute Title 18-Louisiana Election Code states political campaign signs shall not be erected, displayed or posted on any publicly owner property or right of way or on any public utility pole.

Some of these signs are very large and when placed in the right of way they can prohibit sight distance for motorists. Obviously they block the view and the smaller ones get blown over, knocked over, and that means they become litter, trash, and debris on the roadway. Erin Buchanan- Public Information Officer, Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.

If any candidate places their sign in the right of way that sign will be taken down.

The larger ones that hold some monetary value, we will hold onto for 30 days at the appropriate district office and they’ll be able to come get that. Erin Buchanan- Public Information Officer, Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.

Any candidate running for public office that has questions about political advertising should contact the Louisiana Department of Transportation branch in Monroe.