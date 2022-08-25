ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WGNO) — A stray kitten in St.Tammany Parish found its “fur-ever” home. On Thursday, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made a social media post to Facebook about rescuing a kitten on I-12. According to the post, Deputy Tyler Pathoumthong of Criminal Patrol 1st District was patrolling the area one night when he discovered a tiny grey ball of fur struggling to survive on the side of the highway.

Deputy Pathoumthong decided to spring into action and rescue the fur ball. The officer brought the 4-week kitten to the 1st District Office and Deputy Ian Rogers agreed to take the kitten home with him. Rodgers named the kitten “Bravo.” STPSO says that Bravo is going to be fine and is settling in with his new canine friend, Kion.