MONROE,LA(KTVE/KARD)–As summer approaches the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is expecting more traffic on the water Sargent Justin Gouedy says boaters should use safety precautions at all times.



Justin Gouedy,” Personally, I mean if I have a kid in the boat, he is going to have his life jacket on. I want that kid going home with me and when we get home, we will make it a happy day.”



Agents from the department of Wildlife and Fisheries are working to keep residents safe while boating. Sargent Justin Gouedy says boaters should locate life jackets and other safety equipment before hitting the water.



Justin Gouedy,” Make yourself aware of your boat a lot of people don’t know where their life jackets are when they put people in the boat, they don’t take the time to tell them the safety features of the life jacket, where the fire extinguishers are, and stuff of that nature.”



Gouedy says that mishandling a boat could cause serious injury and that boaters must focus on the wheel while on the water.



Justin Gouedy, “Actions of drinking and driving can result in boat accidents, they can result in fines from wildlife and fisheries that can result in having your drivers’ licenses taken or suspended, and actions as far as not wearing the proper safety equipment can end in death.”