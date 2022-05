MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 9, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will host an open house job fair at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home from 9 AM to 2 PM. Applicants will be able to tour the home, build a resume with the Louisiana Workforce Commission staff, and submit an application.

The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home is located at 6700 Highway 165 North. For more information, email veteran@la.gov.