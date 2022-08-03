WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health announced COVID-19 vaccination sites in Northeast Louisiana that will take place from August 8, 2022, to August 12, 2022. The following locations will be COVID-19 vaccination sites:

  • Caldwell Parish Health Unit: 501 Collins Road, Columbia, La. (318-649-2393)
  • East Carroll Parish Health Unit: 403 Second Street, Lake Providence, La. (318-559-2012)
  • Franklin Parish Health Unit: 6614 Main Street, Winnsboro, La. (318-435-2143)
  • Jackson Parish Health Unit: 228 Bond Street, Jonesboro, La. (318-259-6601)
  • Lincoln Parish Health Unit: 405 East Georgia Avenue, Ruston, La. (318-251-4120)
  • Madison Parish Health Unit: 123 Bailey Road, Tallulah, La. (318-574-3311)
  • Morehouse Parish Health Unit: 650 School Road, Bastrop, La. (318-283-0806)
  • Ouachita Parish Health Unit: 1650 DeSiard Street, Monroe, La. (318-361-7370)
  • Richland Parish Health Unit: 21 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville, La. (318-728-441)
  • Union Parish Health Unit: 1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville, La. (318-368-3156)
  • West Carroll Parish Health Unit: 402 Beale Street, Oak Grove, La. (318-428-9361)
  • Affinity Health Group: Locations throughout the regions (318-966-9000)
  • Union Parish Courthouse: 100 East Bayou Street, Farmerville, La.
  • Greater Antioch Baptist Church Ernestine G. Adams Education Center: 310 Sherrouse Avenue, Monroe, La.
  • St. John Missionary Baptist Church: 1407 West Madison Avenue, Bastrop, La.
  • Next to New York Furniture: 625 DeSiard Street, Monroe, La.

The sites will begin between 8 AM and 9:30 AM, lasting until 4:30 PM.