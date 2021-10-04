Louisiana Department of Health confirms ninth child death from COVID-19 during fourth surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health announces today another passing of a child from COVID-19. This child is the ninth pediatric death in the state during this fourth surge of COVID-19. The child was between the ages 12 and17, and no further information will be released on this death.

“Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children. Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.

The Louisiana Department of Health today reports 39 deaths from COVID-19, including this child. In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

For a list of locations, visit LDH’s vaccine directory or visit vaccines.gov, which is maintained by the federal government. Please note that some sites may be temporarily inactive due to Hurricane Ida. Before you go, check with the site you intend to visit to ensure that it is open.

To get a list of vaccine locations near you text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

If you have questions, would like to speak with a medical professional or need help scheduling an appointment, call 211 or Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.