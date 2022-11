WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education released the 2021-2022 school performances for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems. A list of schools in Northeast Louisiana and their performance results are provided in the table below.

School School System 2022

Letter Grade 2022

SPS Caldwell Parish High School Caldwell Parish A 96.1 Caldwell Parish Junior

High School Caldwell Parish C 65 Union Central Elementary School Caldwell Parish D 58.5 Columbia Elementary School Caldwell Parish B 80.5 Grayson Elementary School Caldwell Parish C 63.7 Block High School Catahoula Parish C 61.6 Central High School Catahoula Parish B 86.6 Harrisonburg High School Catahoula Parish B 83.8 Jonesville Elementary School Catahoula Parish C 63.1 Sicily Island High School Catahoula Parish C 74.2 Ferriday High School Concordia Parish C 65 Ferriday Junior High School Concordia Parish F 42 Ferriday Lower Elementary School Concordia Parish F 47.8 Ferriday Upper Elementary School Concordia Parish F 49.2 Monterey High School Concordia Parish B 88.2 Vidalia High School Concordia Parish B 78.9 Vidalia Junior High School Concordia Parish D 57 Vidalia Lower Elementary School Concordia Parish C 70.8 Vidalia Upper Elementary School Concordia Parish C 72.7 Griffin Middle School Academy East Carroll Parish F 38.5 General Trass High School East Carroll Parish B 77.8 Southside Elementary School East Carroll Parish F 35.6 Baskin School Franklin Parish D 59.7 Fort Necessity School Franklin Parish D 52.6 Gilbert School Franklin Parish C 67.6 Crowville School Franklin Parish C 65.7 Franklin Parish High School Franklin Parish C 62.7 Winnsboro Elementary School Franklin Parish F 38.8 Jonesboro-Hodge High School Jackson Parish C 73.5 Jonesboro-Hodge Middle School Jackson Parish D 51 Quitman High School Jackson Parish B 87 Jonesboro-Hodge Elementary School Jackson Parish F 44.8 Weston High School Jackson Parish B 80.2 Fellowship Elementary School LaSalle Parish B 76.8 Goodpine Middle School LaSalle Parish C 73.6 Jena Elementary School LaSalle Parish C 74.5 Jena High School LaSalle Parish A 93.3 Jena Junior High School LaSalle Parish B 77.8 LaSalle High School LaSalle Parish B 85.6 Nebo Elementary School LaSalle Parish B 75.1 Olla-Standard Elementary School LaSalle Parish B 75.4 LaSalle High School LaSalle Parish B 81 Choudrant High School Lincoln Parish A 107.7 Cypress Springs Elementary School Lincoln Parish C 73.7 Dubach School Lincoln Parish C 65.7 Glen View Elementary School Lincoln Parish B 75.5 Hillcrest Elementary School Lincoln Parish B 75.4 I.A. Lewis School Lincoln Parish C 64.5 Ruston Elementary School Lincoln Parish C 73.3 Ruston High School Lincoln Parish A 102 Simsboro High School Lincoln Parish B 86.5 Ruston Junior High School Lincoln Parish C 70.6 Choudrant Elementary School Lincoln Parish B 89.3 Madison Middle School Madison Parish F 42.6 Madison High School Madison Parish C 72.2 Tallulah Elementary School Madison Parish F 42.6 Wright Elementary School Madison Parish F 41 Bastrop High School Morehouse Parish D 54 Beekman Charter School Morehouse Parish B 77 Morehouse Elementary School Morehouse Parish F 28.9 Delta Elementary School Morehouse Parish F 33 Morehouse Magnet School Morehouse Parish C 69 Central Elementary School Ouachita Parish B 77 Claiborne School Ouachita Parish A 95.5 Crosley Elementary School Ouachita Parish D 57 Drew Elementary School Ouachita Parish B 83.6 Jack Hayes Elementary School Ouachita Parish C 62.5 Highland Elementary School Ouachita Parish B 83.2 Kiroli Elementary School Ouachita Parish A 94.4 Lakeshore School Ouachita Parish D 55.3 Lenwil Elementary School Ouachita Parish C 62.5 Boley Elementary School Ouachita Parish A 96 Ouachita Parish High School Ouachita Parish B 84 Ouachita Junior High School Ouachita Parish C 62.7 Pinecrest Elementary/Middle School Ouachita Parish A 91.9 Riser Elementary School Ouachita Parish D 58.9 Riser Middle School Ouachita Parish C 62.6 Robinson Elementary School Ouachita Parish F 38 Shady Grove Elementary School Ouachita Parish D 53 Sterlington Elementary School Ouachita Parish A 92.2 Sterlington High School Ouachita Parish A 111.3 Swartz Upper Elementary School Ouachita Parish B 76.8 Swayze Elementary School Ouachita Parish D 53.2 West Monroe High School Ouachita Parish A 90.5 Woodlawn Elementary School Ouachita Parish B 85.7 Woodlawn Middle School Ouachita Parish B 79.3 Calhoun Middle School Ouachita Parish B 83.5 West Ouachita High School Ouachita Parish A 92.6 George Welch Elementary School Ouachita Parish B 89.4 Richwood High School Ouachita Parish C 66.4 Swartz Lower Elementary School Ouachita Parish B 76.9 West Ridge Middle School Ouachita Parish A 93.6 Riverbend Elementary School Ouachita Parish D 59.3 Good Hope Middle School Ouachita Parish B 82.2 Calhoun Elementary School Ouachita Parish B 77 Richwood Junior High School Ouachita Parish D 53.7 Sterlington Middle School Ouachita Parish B 86.7 East Ouachita Middle School Ouachita Parish C 73.8 Delhi High School Richland Parish C 68.7 Delhi Middle School Richland Parish F 43 Delhi Elementary School Richland Parish F 29.2 Holly Ridge Elementary School Richland Parish C 67.9 Mangham Elementary School Richland Parish C 67.5 Mangham High School Richland Parish B 88.9 Mangham Junior High School Richland Parish C 60.3 Rayville High School Richland Parish C 65.5 Rayville Junior High School Richland Parish F 37.9 Rayville Elementary School Richland Parish F 43.2 Start Elementary School Richland Parish D 57.2 Tensas High School Tensas Parish C 67.1 Tensas Elementary School Tensas Parish D 58.6 Downsville Community Charter School Union Parish B 89.3 Union Parish Elementary School Union Parish F 44.7 Union Parish High School Union Parish C 62 Epps High School West Carroll

Parish C 66.8 Forest School West Carroll

Parish B 86.1 Kilbourne High School West Carroll

Parish C 70.2 Oak Grove High School West Carroll

Parish A 95.6 Oak Grove Elementary School West Carroll

Parish B 80.9 Atlanta High School Winn Parish B 76.7 Calvin High School Winn Parish B 86.4 Dodson High School Winn Parish C 72 Winnfield Primary School Winn Parish C 69.1 Winnfield Middle School Winn Parish C 67.2 Winnfield High School Winn Parish B 81.7 Carroll High School City of Monroe

School District C 71.2 Carroll Junior High School City of Monroe

School District F 44.2 Carver Elementary School City of Monroe

School District D 54.9 J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary School City of Monroe

School District B 85 Barkdull Faulk Elementary School City of Monroe

School District F 40.2 Clara Hall Accelerated School City of Monroe

School District D 59.7 Sallie Humble Elementary School City of Monroe

School District C 73.9 Martin Luther King Junior High School City of Monroe

School District D 54.3 Berg Jones Elementary School City of Monroe

School District D 54.9 Neville Junior High School City of Monroe

School District B 76.1 Lexington Elementary School City of Monroe

School District C 73.8 Roy Neal Shelling, Sr. School City of Monroe

School District F 31.3 Neville High School City of Monroe

School District A 103.1 Minnie Ruffin Elementary School City of Monroe

School District F 46 Wossman High School City of Monroe

School District B 85.8 Cypress Point Elementary School City of Monroe

School District C 66.5 Madison James Foster Elementary School City of Monroe

School District F 46.7 Thomas Jefferson Elementary School City of Monroe

School District D 59.4 New Vision Learning Academy New Vision Learning

Academy D 51.8 Delhi Charter School Delhi Charter School C 73.7 D’Arbonne Woods Charter School D’Arbonne Woods Charter

School A 93.3 Lincoln Preparatory School Lincoln Preparatory School C 61.6 Delta Charter School MST Delta Charter Group C 62.2