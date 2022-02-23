MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–Louisiana Delta Community College is partnering with the city of Bastrop to provide a simulated hospital for nursing students. Students attending the college say that the simulated hospital will benefit nursing in a major way.



Emma Herring, Nursing student “Simulation for me as a nursing student helps me prepare for real life situations it helps with practice and being able to get that comfort in of doing everyday normal task that you would as an actual nurse.”



The city of Bastrop is allowing delta community college to use one of the city’s facilities as a simulated hospital. Nursing students from delta will do clinical rotations at the facility and receive hands on nursing experience.

Randy Esters, chancellor Louisiana Delta Community College “They’ll have access to a world class simulated hospital the simulations will be almost be real. It’ll be hard to tell the difference between the manikin and real people.”



The state of Louisiana is currently seeing a shortage of nurses St. Francis Vice President of patient care services Kayla Johnson encourages nursing students to continue to serve their community.



Kayla Johnson, “It’s very difficult now, we’re very proud of our nurses’ RN’s LPN’s and we’re hoping that they’ll be part of our St. Francis family.”



On February 24th at 4pm at Walk On’s St. Francis will host a hiring event targeted towards nurses,



